Schwarber debuts, leads Nats over Cardinals 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Schwarber doubled in a run in his delayed Nationals debut, Andrew Stevenson had a pinch-hit homer and Washington beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 Monday night.
Schwarber, Josh Bell and Josh Harrison were in the starting lineup after being sidelined for Washington's first six games by a coronavirus outbreak that prompted the postponement of the team's season-opening series and left the club short-handed. The Nats ended a five-game skid, while the Cardinals have lost three straight.