GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Patrik Schick spotted the goalkeeper off his line, launched a looping shot from just inside the halfway line, and gave his team a two-goal lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Schick scored both goals for the Czech Republic on Monday in a 2-0 victory over Scotland at the European Championship. But it was his second goal that will be talked about for years to come.

Scotland lost possession when a shot was blocked and the ball fell to Schick. The Bayern Leverkusen forward looked up and spotted opposing goalkeeper David Marshall way off his line before hitting a long, curling shot that bounced into goal.

Marshall gave chase, but he could only watch the ball sail into the goal before he ended up tangled in net.

Schick and the other Czech players ran toward the corner of Hampden Park where a few dozen Czech fans erupted in celebration.

UEFA said it was the longest distance for a goal in the tournament at 49.7 meters. The previous record of 38.6 meters came from Germany midfielder Torsten Frings at Euro 2004.

Schick had earlier given the Czechs the lead in the 42nd minute with a powerful header after muscling himself between two Scotland defenders. It was an excellent finish that came from an equally outstanding cross from right back Vladimír Coufal.

The Czech Republic took the lead in Group D with three points and spoiled the party for Scotland, which was returning to a major men’s soccer tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup.

Scotland started well, getting the ball up the field into crossing positions. Midfielder John McGinn had a good chance to score in the sixth minute, but his effort was deflected out for a corner.

The Czechs started gaining a foothold as the first half wore on, with Schick forcing a save in the 16th with a near-post effort that was palmed away by Marshall.

The home team was fired up by the 12,000 fans at Hampden Park, but it wasn't enough.

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney was sidelined for the match after picking up a minor injury in training this week. Scotland coach Steve Clarke said he was hopeful that Tierney would be ready for the team’s next Group D match against England on Friday in London.

The Czech Republic will next face Croatia at Hampden Park on Friday.

