Scherzer takes care of Phils in his possible Nats finale

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer delivered a signature performance in what might be his last start for the Nationals, allowing three hits in six innings as Washington beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the opener of a doubleheader on Thursday.
Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning for Washington, which is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced Wednesday night’s game at Philadelphia to be postponed. Before the game, the sputtering Nationals traded closer Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays, and there are plenty of contending teams who’d love to have Mad Max for the last two months of the season.