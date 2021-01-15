Saxton has 20 points, No. 5 South Carolina routs Vandy

South Carolina guard LeLe Grissett (24) protects the ball from Vanderbilt's Brylee Bartram, left, and Chelsie Hall (2) after grabbing a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Victaria Saxton scored 20 points and No. 5 South Carolina routed Vanderbilt 106-43 on Thursday night to remain perfect in the Southeastern Conference.

The Gamecocks (9-1, 4-0) have won 20 straight after going undefeated in league play last season, and they are four wins away from their longest SEC winning streak. South Carolina won 24 straight between Jan. 3, 2016, and Jan. 26. 2017.

Brea Beal also scored 17 points, Destanni Henderson added 12, and Laeticia Amihere had 11. Preseason All-American Aliyah Boston had seven points and 10 rebounds in the Gamecocks' second-highest scoring game this season.

South Carolina also won its sixth straight overall and 13th consecutive game in this series, improving to 14-2 with Dawn Staley as coach.

Koi Love led Vanderbilt (4-3, 0-2) with 18 points.

The Gamecocks never trailed as Boston opened the scoring with a jumper. They quickly pushed their lead to double digits thanks to a 12-2 run and simply dominated again at Memorial Gym. They led 30-13 after the first quarter and 49-13 at halftime.

The Commodores struggled to score with their worst drought starting late in the first quarter after Kyndall Golden's layup with 2:27 pulled Vandy within 27-13. They missed all 16 shots in the second quarter.

Yaubryon Chambers finally scored on a layup 9:37 into the third quarter to break Vanderbilt's drought. South Carolina still led 82-27 at the end of the third.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: This was just the second time that the Gamecocks had not allowed a point in a quarter. The last time was Jan. 30, 2020, against Ole Miss. They dominated the paint on both ends, outscoring Vandy 66-32 in that area. They also had a 60-28 edge on the boards and a 41-12 advantage in fast-break points.

Vanderbilt: This is the Commodores' second straight loss after having one game canceled and three others postponed. They now have lost 21 straight to top five programs.

MOVING ON UP

This win was the 142nd of the SEC regular season for Staley, moving her into fourth place in the category. Staley broke a tie with Van Chancellor who had 141 wins in 20 seasons at Ole Miss. Chancellor also was Staley's Olympic coach in 2004 in Athens. Staley is two back of Texas A&M coach Gary Blair (144).

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Hosts Arkansas on Monday night.

Vanderbilt: At No. 12 Kentucky on Sunday.

