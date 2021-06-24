Santillan gets 1st victory, hit to lead Reds past Braves 5-3 JEFF WALLNER, Associated Press June 24, 2021 Updated: June 24, 2021 11:39 p.m.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Tony Santillan allowed one run in six innings to earn his first major league victory and Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.
Santillan (1-1) gave up three hits, struck out eight and walked three in his third big league start. He also doubled in the third inning for his first career hit.