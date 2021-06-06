Sandercock leads Florida St. past Oklahoma St, into semis

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kathryn Sandercock gave up two runs on five hits in a complete-game victory, and Florida State defeated fifth-seeded Oklahoma State 4-2 in an elimination game at the Women's College World Series that finished early Sunday after an earlier game was delayed for about two hours by rain.

Sandercock also got the win in relief against Arizona in an elimination game earlier on Saturday. She wasn't sure if she'd get the call again.

“I didn’t ask for the ball,” she said. “Coach gave me the ball and I was ready for it.”

The Seminoles (46-11-1) will face No. 3 Alabama on Sunday in the semifinals. The Crimson Tide feature pitcher Montana Fouts, who threw a perfect game Friday against UCLA and allowed one run in Alabama's opening win over Arizona.

The Seminoles will need to beat the Crimson Tide twice to advance to the best-of-three championship series. Alabama will need just one win because it is unbeaten in the double-elimination format.

Florida State coach Lonni Alameda is a fan of the way Alabama plays.

“It’s been fun watching them compete, and who doesn’t want to play the best right now,” she said. “I think with the momentum that we have and the scratch and claw mindset that we have -- you know, we get a couple hours’ nap here and then we’re going to get after them and it’s going to be really exciting.”

Florida State’s Anna Shelnutt hit a solo homer against Oklahoma State to highlight a three-run third inning.

“She was totally due,” Sandercock said. “She has a great swing and I was just waiting for her to get her swing off. I’m super proud. I know that felt good for her. I know that she’s been wanting it and waiting for it and working for it for a long time. ... I almost wanted to cry when it happened. I was just so happy for her.”

Oklahoma State (48-12) closed to within 3-2 in the fifth on a RBI single by Chyenne Factor.

Florida State got an insurance run in the seventh. Kaley Mudge reached on an error, advanced from second to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error.

The Cowgirls brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, but Florida State turned a double play to end the game.

