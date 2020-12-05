https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-beats-Cal-Poly-88-60-15777764.php
San Francisco beats Cal Poly 88-60Updated
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 18 points and five assists, Dzmitry Ryuny added 15 points with 10 rebounds, and San Francisco beat Cal Poly 88-60 on Friday night.
Julian Rishwain added 12 points and Khalil Shabazz chipped in 11 for San Francisco (4-2).
Alimamy Koroma scored 14 points for Cal Poly (1-1).
