San Diego holds off Vandy 3-2 in Corvallis Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ian Churchill got two solid plays from his defense to earn a save and San Diego held on to defeat Vanderbilt 3-2 on Friday in the Corvallis Regional.

After allowing a leadoff walk to Enrique Bradfield and a sacrifice bunt by Javier Vaz, the Torero defense saved the day. A hard smash to third by Spencer Jones was knocked down by Jack Costello , who scrambled to barely get the putout at first while keeping Bradfield, who is 43 for 43 stealing bases this season and 90 of 96 for his career, at second.