LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaidon Salter passed for 202 yards and ran for a touchdown, leading Liberty to a 21-14 victory over UAB on Saturday.

Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis also had rushing touchdowns for the Flames (2-0). Salter led Liberty in rushing with 79 yards on 14 carries. He was 13-of-25 passing.