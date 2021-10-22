Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins invests in Premier League club The Associated Press Oct. 22, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 12:43 p.m.
Three-time Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins spent his bye week building his portfolio.
Jenkins, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Saints and Eagles, became a minority investor in the Premier League’s Burnley Football Club this week after touring historic Turf Moor stadium in England and watching the Clarets play Manchester City last Saturday.
Written By
The Associated Press