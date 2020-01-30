SPORTS BRIEFS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pine River 47, Roscommon 27

Pine River had quarter leads of 11-6, 23-13 and 33-20 in this Highland Conference victory on Jan. 21.

Kendra Montague had 14 points followed by Madi Sparks with 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals, Haley Wanstead with 10 points nd Payton Fulmerhouser with eight.

Houghton Lake 54, Pine River 51

LEROY -- The Bucks fell to 3-9 overall and 2-7 in the Highland with this narrow home loss to Houghton Lake (6-3, 8-3) on Thursday.

"Once again, we were right there," PR coach Paula Justin said.

Payton Fulmerhouser, Daria Lindquist and Haley Wanstead had 11 points apiece. Kendra Montague had nine and Madi Sparks eight.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pine River 48, Houghton Lake 46

HOUGHTON -- Sasha Huffman scored at the buzzer to lead the Bucks to this two-point Highland win on Friday.

Hoffman had 14 points while Lane Ruppert had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Marcus Jurik nine points and 11 rebounds.

"We got off to a decent start and only scored six points in the second quarter," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "We tied it with 16 seconds left, overcoming a 10-point deficit. Hoffman scored at the buzzer.

Pine River is 5-4 overall and 3-4 in the league.