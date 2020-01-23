SPORTS BRIEFS

WRESTLING

Chippewa Hills 42, Pine River 27

REMUS -- Chippewa Hills scored this non-league win on Wednesday over the Bucs.

Winners for the Warriors were Robert VanVleet (103) with a pin over Jordan Nelson in 1:17 Daylin Wittig (119) and Carson Hayes (135) by forfeit, Taylor Gibson (125) by pin in 2:23 over Toiju Ichizono; TrentonWiggins (171) by pin in 5:14 over Austin Wuesten; Clayton Wiggins (215) over Hunter Varney in 37 seconds and Colby Roosa (285) with a pin in 15 seconds over Mike Viurquiz.

The Bucks netted wins from Dylan Faubloe (112) over Lindsey Gibson 13-3; Jordan Koetje (130) over Ozaawa Manito 3-0; Cyden Mys (140) over Logan Hansen on a pin in 3:01; Philip Rigling (145) over Alex Lawens 12-2, Andrew Stevens (152) over Craig Wernette 7-2, Christian Charles (160) over Jaquez Norton 13-3 and Elijah Carper (189) over Gabe Petoskey 7-1.

Chippewa Hills beat Tri County in CSAA action 52-23.

Winners for the Warriors were VanVleeet, Gibson, Mantio, Carson Hayes, Craig Wernette, Trent and Clayton Wiggins, Petoksey and Roosa.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pine River 58, Beal City 38

LEROY -- Pine River improved to 2-7 with its second straight win on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Pine River is at Northern McBain Christian on Friday.

"It was nice to come away from Beal City with a win," Pine River coach Paula Justin said.

Kendra Montague had 10 points, Hailey Wanstead had nine and Payton Fulmerhouser and Madi Sparks had eight apiece.

Wanstead also had nine rebounds. Esde Koetje had five steals.

Pine River 47, Roscommon 27

Pine River had quarter leads of 11-6, 23-13 and 33-20 in this Highland Conference victory on Tuesday.

Kendra Montague had 14 points followed by Madi Sparks with 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals, Haley Wanstead with 10 points and Payton Fulmerhouser with eight.