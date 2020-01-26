SE Louisiana holds off Northwestern State 84-81 in OT

NATCHITOCHES, La (AP) — Ty Brewer had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Southeastern Louisiana defeated Northwestern State 84-81 in overtime on Saturday.

Von Julien had 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Southeastern Louisiana (6-14, 3-6 Southland Conference). LaQuan Butler added 13 points. Byron Smith had six rebounds. Brewer hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line.

Julien's 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 71, sending the game to overtime. The Lions built an 80-72 lead heading to the final minute of overtime and added 4 of 5 free throws to finish the game.

Jairus Roberson had 18 points for the Demons (7-11, 4-5). Jovan Zelenbaba added 14 points. Brian White had 11 points. Nikos Chougkaz had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Both teams have road games on Wednesday — Southeastern Louisiana at Central Arkansas and Northwestern State at New Orleans.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com