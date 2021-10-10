Ryan, Pitts lead Falcons past Jets 27-20 in London KEN MAGUIRE, AP Sports Writer Oct. 10, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 1:23 p.m.
1 of15 Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) celebrates making an interception during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Ian Walton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes the ball during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Ian Walton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81), bottom right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32), top center, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Ian Walton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) is challenged by New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) and New York Jets defensive back Sharrod Neasman (35) during the second half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) greets New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) after an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Atlanta Falcons won the match 27-20. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8), left, is greeted by Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith (85) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) stands on the field after an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Atlanta Falcons won the match 27-20. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84), center, runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Ian Walton/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) leaves the field after an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Atlanta Falcons won the match 27-20. Ian Walton/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
LONDON (AP) — Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, including the first NFL score for Kyle Pitts, and the Atlanta Falcons held on and closed out the New York Jets in a 27-20 victory Sunday in the NFL’s return to London.
The Falcons (2-3) built a 20-3 halftime lead and eventually grounded out the victory despite allowing the Jets to stick around by losing two fumbles.