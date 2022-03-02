Heart-wrenching reaction to Russian athletes in Paralympics STEPHEN WADE, AP Sports Writer March 2, 2022 Updated: March 2, 2022 11:51 a.m.
A decision by the International Paralympic Committee on Wednesday to allow Russians and Belarussians to compete as “neutrals athletes" generated a heart-wrenching reply only hours after it was announced.
Russian athletes had already been slated to compete as RPC, short for Russian Paralympic Committee, as punishment for the state-sponsored doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and a subsequent cover-up.