Rozier scores 41 points, Hornets beat Timberwolves 120-114

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, passes the ball as Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 41 points and rookie LaMelo Ball had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Charlotte Hornets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-114 on Friday night.

Charlotte improved to 13-14, opening a five-game homestand with its third victory in four games. Minnesota has lost four straight to fall to 6-20.

Cody Zeller added 17 points for Charlotte on 7-of-8 shooting, Gordon Hayward had 14 points on 5-of-21 shooting, and Miles Bridges had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Hayward hit a 3-pointer to put Charlotte ahead 106-100 with 4:27 left.

Malik Beasley scored 31 points — 16 in the first period — for Minnesota. Karl Anthony-Towns added 25 in his second game back after missing 13 because of the coronavirus.

Anthony Edwards had 21 points for Minnesota in the first matchup between the first and third overall picks in the 2020 NBA draft. Edwards went first, and Ball third.

Hornets coach James Borrego won a challenge on a second-quarter foul called on center Bismack Biyombo. At 5:50 left in the half, Biyombo challenged and appeared to block Edwards' layup. After the foul call, Biyombo argued the call and was assessed a technical foul.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Beasley showed up at Spectrum Center wearing a Minnesota Twins baseball jersey. Twins pitchers and catchers will report to spring training next Thursday.

Hornets: Charlotte tipped off without three players because of health and safety protocols: forwards Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, and P.J. Washington.

UP NEXT:

Timberwolves: Vs. Toronto on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

Hornets: Host San Antonio on Sunday night.