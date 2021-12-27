Rozier scores 27, Hornets rout depleted Rockets 123-99 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Dec. 27, 2021 Updated: Dec. 27, 2021 9:23 p.m.
1 of15 Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) drives the ball up court past Houston Rockets guard Trevelin Qeen (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) passes the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego gestures during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) chases down the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) shoots over Houston Rockets guard Armoni Brooks (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher (9) defends against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) attempts to block a shot from Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) drives past Houston Rockets guard Trevelin Queen and center Alperen Sengun (28) for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Matt Kelley/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 27 points and made seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets routed the Houston Rockets 123-99 on Monday night for their second straight win.
Kelly Oubre chipped in with 18 points, while LaMelo Ball and Jalen McDaniels had 16. Mason Plumlee finished with a season-high 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets, who pulled back above .500 on the season.