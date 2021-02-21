Rozier, Hornets capitalize on Green's blow up, beat Warriors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier hit an off-balance jumper from the left corner as time expired to give the Charlotte Hornets a wild 102-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Rozier — who had 36 points — made the winner after Golden State’s Draymond Green received two technical fouls and was ejected with 9.3 seconds for arguing the outcome of a jump ball.

The Warriors were leading by two when officials ruled Hornets coach James Borrego had called a timeout as Gordon Hayward came down the jump ball. Green immediately began jumping around the court, screaming at officials that the Warriors had tied up Hayward as he was falling to the floor and it should have been another jump ball.

Rozier sank two free throws for the technical fouls to tie it. Then, he took the inbounds pass from midcourt and drove to the corner where he made the winning jumper and was immediately mobbed by teammates.

Rozier had 20 points in the fourth quarter en route to his fourth straight 30-point game.

P.J. Washington finished with 15 points to help the Hornets overcame a season-high 25 turnovers to beat the Warriors without Stephen Curry.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Warriors with 25 points.

Curry went through warmups but was a late scratch after he became ill during warmups. The team said the illness is not COVID-19 related and that Curry was “just not feeling well.”

Curry had not been listed on the team’s injury report and was even introduced before the game, although he had returned to the locker room at that point. Even Dell Curry, Steph’s father, seemed surprised. The elder Curry, a broadcaster for the Hornets, said on air “Want me to send a text to his phone?”

TIP INS

Warriors: Mychal Mulder started in Curry’s place but had just two points in 16 minutes.

Hornets: Devonte Graham missed his fourth straight game with a left groin strain. ... Rookie LaMelo Ball had a disappointing first half with no points, two assists and three fouls.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At New York on Tuesday night.

Hornets: Open six-game West Coast trip at Utah on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports