Royals send Santana, cash to Mariners for 2 young pitchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals traded veteran slugger Carlos Santana and cash to the Seattle Mariners for right-handers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming on Monday, clearing the way for Kansas City to bring up hot prospect Vinnie Pasquantino .
The Royals sent Mills, a 27-year-old veteran who is on the 40-man roster, to Triple-A Omaha while designating right-hander Ronald Bolaños for assignment. Fleming was assigned to Class-A Quad Cities.