Rowland poised for JV basketball

BALDWIN -- Baldwin junior Monique Rowland is coming off a successful volleyball season and is hoping this transitions into success on the JV basketball level.

This marks the third week of girls basketball practice.

She hasn't played basketball since eighth grade in middle school. Baldwin didn't have the sport for lack of numbers last season and is rebuilding with a JV program this year.

"There's things to improve on but so far, it's been OK," Rowland said. "We're being reintroduced to stuff we may have forgotten over the years."

Rowland is looking at point guard and hoping to use her speed. On shooting "my threes and my mid-range are good," she said.

Rowland, at 5-7 ½ is among the team's top players and is set to play a key rebounding role.

Rowland was hoping to play varsity but is gearing up for the JV schedule. There are no seniors on the team.

The season opens at home on Dec. 6 with Pentwater. JV girls games start at 6 p.m.