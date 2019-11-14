Rowland looking forward to 2020 volleyball season

BALDWIN - Monique Rowland finished a strong junior season for Baldwin's volleyball team and is anxious to return as a senior in 2020.

The Panther season ended in a 3-1 loss last week to Crossroads in the district tourney. Baldwin won the first game but lost the next three.

"We put up a fight in the last game and could have done better in the earlier ones," Rowland said, adding the key in winning the first game was "our communication, going for everything and backing each other up."

Rowland was a strong server, digger, blocker and spiker. Focus was the key in serving, she said, plus good popups in being a digger and a strong arm in being an effective spiker

In getting ready for next year, the players need to spend time in the weight room and "work on weak spots we have this year," Rowland said.

All-conference player Jenna Johnson is the only graduating senior.

"But it will hurt losing our setter," Rowland said. "We'll have to get someone in mind."

Rowland is also planning on playing girls basketball this winter.