Rowland has big night against CCA

Monique Rowland takes the ball downcourt during recent Baldwin girls basketball action. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN - Monique Rowland continues to play outstanding basketball for Baldwin's junior varsity girls team.

In a 46-23 win over Crossroads Charter Academy on Dec 18, Rowland had 31 points. She hit 12 field goals and was 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.

"We were getting good steals, nice rebounds and nice passes," Rowland said.

The only loss for the girls was 25-24 to Marion. Despite having a strong season, Rowland said she wants to work on her rebounding and jump shots.

Roland, along with Kendra Washington, is one of three juniors on a team that has one sophomore with Cierra Pieske and six freshmen.

Rowland also played varsity volleyball. The basketball program only has a JV team this year.

The Panthers are 3-1 and off until Jan. 6 when they play at Walkerville.

The next home game is on Jan. 8 against Mason County Eastern.