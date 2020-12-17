Rotary Club of Baldwin announces winning bucks

BALDWIN - Baldwin hunter Louis DeCheney hit home twice this season.

By bagging a 9-point buck with a 21-inch spread, he took not only the deer, but also a brand new top-of-the-line Barnett Whitetail Hunter crossbow, beating out hunters from around the state of Michigan to win the Baldwin Rotary Club's George King Memorial Michigan Fair Chase contest.

Entries are scored by multiplying the number of points by the spread; DeCheney took first prize with a very good combined score of 189.

Hunters Robert Munson and Eric Boeske took home the $100 second prize and $50 third prizes.

This year, the contest for third place was a squeaker, with just a quarter-inch difference in the spread between third and fourth place.

The contest is open to any hunter from Michigan. There is a small signup fee, and, being Rotary-sponsored, there's an ethical element: hunters who sign up for the contest, agree to follow the rules of fair chase.

They also agree not to use antler-stretchers to eke out that last quarter-inch of spread.

DeCheney, Munson and Boeske are glad to take the prizes but they're not the only happy ones.

All proceeds from the contest go to charitable efforts including supporting youth hunting and outdoor activity.

"Running the contest is a lot of work" says Fred Llewellyn, Baldwin Rotarian and organizer of the contest.

"This year, the work was shared by The Meat Shack (on M-37 south of Baldwin), which took registrations, and measured the bucks that hunters brought in.

"Thanks to everybody for participating," says Llewellyn. "Thanks for the good deeds. It's all for charity."