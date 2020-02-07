Ross scores 23 to lead Pepperdine past Santa Clara 91-77

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Colbey Ross had 23 points as Pepperdine topped Santa Clara 91-77 on Thursday night.

Ross shot 10 for 12 from the foul line. He added nine assists.

Skylar Chavez had 16 points for Pepperdine (13-11, 6-4 West Coast Conference). Kameron Edwards added 16 points and nine rebounds. Kessler Edwards had 12 points.

Pepperdine scored 45 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Jaden Bediako had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos (18-7, 5-5). Tahj Eaddy added 18 points. Josip Vrankic had 11 points.

The Waves improve to 2-0 against the Broncos on the season. Pepperdine defeated Santa Clara 90-86 on Jan. 23. Pepperdine plays Pacific on the road on Saturday. Santa Clara faces San Francisco at home next Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com