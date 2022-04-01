Ross Colton scores 2 goals, Lightning beat Blackhawks 5-2 MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press April 1, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) gets off a shot as he battles with Chicago Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson (90), and defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) makes a glove save as =pcx7n= keeps Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) from a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) celebrates with left wing Nicholas Paul (20) and left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates after scoring past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes the save on a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored two goals and added an assist, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point both had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday night.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves and improved to 13-0-0 against the Blackhawks in the regular season. He went 1-1 during the 2015 Stanley Cup Final in which Chicago beat the Lightning in six games.