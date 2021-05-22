Rookie Lee finally makes contact, Mets beat Marlins in 12th STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 12:34 a.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Khalil Lee hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 12th inning for his first major league hit after strikeouts in his first eight at-bats — a major league record — and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-5 Friday.
Jake Hager’s leadoff single in the Mets 12th off Adam Cimber (0-1) advanced the automatic runner to third. After Lee’s hit, Johneshwy Fargas hit a two-run triple but was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into an inside-the-park homer.