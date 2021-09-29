Rojas lifts Marlins over Mets 3-2 to snap 7-game skid JERRY BEACH, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2021
Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez, right, celebrates with Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, after a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in New York. The Marlins won 3-2.
New York Mets' Taijuan Walker gestures to the crowd as he leaves during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in New York.
Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas hits a two-run single in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in New York.
Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez, left, Lewis Brinson, center, andBryan De La Cruz celebrate after a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in New York. The Marlins won 3-2.
New York Mets' Javier Baez, right, relays to first after forcing out Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, at second during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in New York. The Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz was out first base for a double play.
8 of8
NEW YORK (AP) — Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning Wednesday night, spoiling Taijuan Walker’s longest start in more than four years and sending the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets.
Miami snapped a seven-game losing streak while the Mets lost for the 11th time in 14 games.