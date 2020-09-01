Roglic wins Tour mountain stage, Alaphilippe stays in yellow

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160,5 kilometers (99,7 miles) with start in Sisteron and finish in Orcieres-Merlette, southern France, Tuesday, Sept.1, 2020.

ORCIERES-MERLETTE, France (AP) — Primoz Roglic asserted his Tour de France credentials with a victory in the first mountain stage Tuesday as Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader's yellow jersey.

Roglic posted his third career stage win at the three-week race in the Alpine town of Orcieres-Merlette.

The 160.5-kilometer stage in the Hautes-Alpes marked the race’s first summit finish this year, with a final 7-kilometer climb up to the ski resort where Luis Ocana handed five-time Tour winner Eddy Merckx a resounding defeat back in 1971.

Roglic crossed first ahead of Tadej Pogacar and Guillaume Martin. Alaphilippe was fifth in the same time behind Colombian climber Nairo Quintana.