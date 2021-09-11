Rodrigues throws for 4 scores, runs for 5th in UC Davis rout

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Rodrigues passed for 322 yards and accounted for five touchdowns, Trent Thompkins scored twice, and UC Davis routed San Diego 53-7 on Saturday.

Rodrigues, who completed 22 of 37 passes, connected with McCallan Castles for two touchdowns and Jared Harrell and C.J. Hutton also caught scoring passes. After an initial three-and-out the Aggies scored touchdowns on their next three possessions for a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter. They went for two points after all three touchdowns, converting the first two tries.