Rodgers throws 4 TDs, Packers beat skidding Giants 31-13

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in the snow and the Green Bay Packers rebounded from a dismal West Coast performance to beat New York 31-13 Sunday.

The Packers sent the Giants to their eighth straight loss, their worst skid since 2004.

Rodgers finished 21 of 33 for 243 yards with no interceptions on a slippery, snowy day at MetLife Stadium. Rodgers hit Davante Adams on touchdown passes of 8 and 17 yards, found a wide-open Allen Lazard for 37 yards and capped the performance with a 1-yarder to Marcedes Lewis.

The Packers (9-3) also intercepted Giants rookie Daniel Jones three times, with the picks setting up 10 points.

Jones, who had not thrown an interception in the last two games, finished 20 of 37 for 240 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard. Aldrick Rosas added field goals of 27 and 45 yards for New York (2-10), which has a 7-21 mark since Pat Shurmur took over last season.

A light snow started falling before game time and it quickly covered the field, forcing work crews to shovel the yardage lines during breaks. It also made it look like Wisconsin, and the Packers had no problem in beating New York for the third straight time.

The last time was in the NFC wild-card game in January 2017. Rodgers also threw four touchdown passes in that one, a game that started New York on a three-year run that has seen it win 10 games and change coaches and general managers.

The Packers scored the first three times they had the ball, with the first two drives ending on touchdown passes by Rodgers. The first covered 8 yards to Adams and the second was the strike to Lazard on a crossing pattern.

In between the scores, Jones had an 18-yard touchdown pass to Shepard, who recently missed five games with his second concussion of the season.

Kevin King, beaten on the Shepard catch, got revenge quickly, intercepting Jones’ pass at the Green Bay 36. It set up a 47-yard field goal by Mason Crosby and pushed the lead to 17-7 early in the second quarter.

On the ensuing possession, the Giants had the ball for 9:31 before settling for a 27-yard field goal by Rosas. He would add a 45-yarder midway through the third quarter to cut the deficit to four points.

Rodgers responded, leading the Packers on a 14-play, 75-yard march. It ended with him taking a quick snap with the Giants having too many defenders on the field and finding Adams in the end zone for a 24-13 lead.

New York never got close again.

INJURIES

Packers: DE Tyler Lancaster (neck) left in the third quarter.

Giants: Rookie CB Corey Ballentine left in the second half with a concussion, his second of the season.

UP NEXT

Packers: return home to play Washington Sunday.

Giants: at Philadelphia for first of two games between teams in final four weeks.

