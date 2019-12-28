Roddy, Martin help lead Colorado State past NAIA Doane 87-62

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy and Kris Martin each scored 17 points, Nico Carvacho was 7-for-7 shooting for 14 more and Colorado State put away Doane University 87-62 on Saturday.

The win was No. 100 for Rams coach Niko Medved, in his second season at Colorado State (9-6).

The scrappy NAIA Tigers took a 5-3 lead on an Anthony Laravie 3-pointer and didn't give it up until there were six minutes left in the first half. Even then, Doane held Colorado State's biggest lead to six points by the half.

Doane twice came within a point of the Rams deep into the second half. That's when the Rams righted themselves and tore off on a 23-4 run over 9:42 to put the win away.

Laravie led the Tigers with 20 points.

Colorado State will resume Mountain West play, facing Nevada at Reno on New Year's Day. Colorado State is 0-2 in conference.