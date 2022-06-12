Rodón goes 6 strong, Giants complete sweep of Dodgers 2-0 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press June 12, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched two-hit ball over six strong innings and the San Francisco Giants completed a three-game sweep of the division-leading Dodgers, beating Los Angeles 2-0 on Sunday.
Austin Slater and Mike Yastrzemski homered off Julio Urías in the first inning to send the stumbling Dodgers to their sixth loss in eight games.
MICHAEL WAGAMAN