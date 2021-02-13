Robinson scores 21 to carry Fresno St. past Air Force 67-64

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Fresno State narrowly defeated Air Force 67-64 on Saturday.

Robinson hit 9 of 10 foul shots, including 3 of 4 in the final 30 seconds for the cushion as the Falcons got a 3-pointer as time ran out.

Braxton Meah had 10 points for Fresno State (9-7, 7-7 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Hill added 10 points. Deon Stroud had 10 points.

Nikc Jackson had 13 points for the Falcons (4-16, 2-14), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Chris Joyce added six rebounds.

Fresno State defeated Air Force 69-63 on Thursday.

