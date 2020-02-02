Robinson leads New Orleans past SE Louisiana 84-73

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Bryson Robinson had 28 points as New Orleans defeated Southeastern Louisiana 84-73 on Saturday.

Gerrale Gates had 17 points for New Orleans (7-15, 3-9 Southland Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Troy Green added 14 points and seven assists. Jahmel Myers had 11 points.

Ty Brewer had 24 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Lions (6-16, 3-8). Nick Caldwell added 13 points. Von Julien had 10 points and six assists.

New Orleans matches up against Stephen F. Austin on the road next Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana plays Houston Baptist at home on Wednesday.

