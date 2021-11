STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Stony Brook to a 75-72 victory over Sacred Heart on Monday night.

Roberts finished with 15 points to lead the Seawolves (1-2). Jahlil Jenkins added 14 points and six assists. Elijah Olaniyi tallied 12 points, while Frankie Policelli and Tykei Greene scored 11 each. had 11.