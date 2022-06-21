Rob Gronkowski retires, won't join Tom Brady for 3rd season ROB MAADDI, AP Pro Football Writer June 21, 2022 Updated: June 21, 2022 3:58 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rob Gronkowski won’t be joining Tom Brady for a third season with the Buccaneers.
The four-time All-Pro tight end announced his retirement for the second time in three years on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, Gronkowski thanked his teammates and coaches over the years and said he’s going back to “chilling out.”