Riley's game-winning single in 9th lifts Braves past Dodgers CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 11:31 p.m.
1 of24 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley runs past Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols (55) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith (16)hits a home run in the fourth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 Fans cheer as Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner beats the tag by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson to steal second base during the fifth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner beats the tag by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson to steal second base during the fifth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a solo home run in the fourth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles DodgersSaturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws during the fourth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley watches his home run in the fourth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 Atlanta Braves' baseman Ehire Adrianza reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen throws during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 Atlanta Braves pitcher Luke Jackson throws during the eighth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly throw during the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner strikes out in the seventh to end the inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 Atlanta Braves center fielder Terrance Gore can not handle a fly ball for a double by Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor during the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner reacts after striking out in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek throws in the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24
ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley homered and drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night.
Blake Treinen struck out Freddie Freeman to open the ninth before giving up Ozzie Albies' bloop single to center field. Albies stole second before Riley followed with his line drive into left field.