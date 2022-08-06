Revolution pull away in second half, beat Orlando City 3-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Matt Polster scored in the first half, Wilfrid Kaptoum and defender Henry Kessler added second-half scores and the New England Revolution breezed to a 3-0 victory over Orlando City SC on Saturday.

Polster's netter in the 20th minute was all goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic needed for New England (7-7-9). Petrovic finished with three saves to notch a clean sheet. Kaptoum scored in the 51st minute and Kessler capped the scoring in the 75th.