Revitalized Thiem cruises into 3rd round at Madrid Open TALES AZZONI, AP Sports Writer May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 6:24 p.m.
MADRID (AP) — Looking fresh again after taking a few weeks off, U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem cruised into the third round of the Madrid Open with a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 win over American Marcos Giron on Tuesday.
Thiem was in control from the start at the “Magic Box” center court in what was his first match since March. The fourth-ranked Austrian was coming off early round losses in Doha and Dubai and felt like he needed a break.