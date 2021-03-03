Reserve Kai Jones' 17 points lead No. 15 Texas past Cyclones

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kai Jones came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points and lead four Texas players in double figures, and the 15th-ranked Longhorns pulled away from Iowa State early in an 81-67 win Tuesday night.

Texas (15-7, 9-6 Big 12) led for all but 22 seconds, beating the Cyclones for the eighth time in 10 meetings. Iowa State (2-19, 0-16) was led by Jalen Coleman-Lands, who scored 22 points.

Courtney Ramey added 14 points for the Longhorns, and Greg Brown and Matt Coleman III each had 12.

The Longhorns scored the first eight points and broke things open with a 17-0 run that put them up 28-13.

The teams combined for 26 turnovers in the first half, with Iowa State committing nine in the first 10 minutes.

The Cyclones made just 4 of 15 attempts from 3-point range before the break.

Ramey’s 3-pointer early in the second half made it 51-37. The Cyclones pulled within eight points late, but Texas went 6 for 6 at the free-throw line in the final minute and scored eight of the last 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns kept alive their slim hopes of being a No. 2 seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament.

Iowa State: The Cyclones, who finish the regular season with two road games, have not gone winless in league play since finishing 0-10 in the Bix Six Conference in 1936-37.

UP NEXT

Texas visits No. 16 Oklahoma on Thursday and ends the regular season at TCU on Saturday.

Iowa State visits No. 18 Texas Tech on Thursday and plays at Kansas State on Saturday.