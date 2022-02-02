Remote Games: NBC announcers ready to call action from US

Dan Hicks had a short drive from his home to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, the past two years to call the French Open and some World Cup skiing events. He didn't imagine he would be doing it for an Olympics, though.
With China's strict policy about those who test positive for COVID-19, Hicks and most of NBC's announcers for the Beijing Games are stationed stateside. Hicks was in Tokyo to call swimming for last year's Summer Games, when NBC had its announcers on site for the marquee sports.