Rejuvenated Paul leads Suns over Nuggets 122-105 in Game 1 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer June 8, 2021 Updated: June 8, 2021 1:30 a.m.
1 of15 Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (12) shoots as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, right, during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) looks on during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) defends during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Television personality Guy Fieri, right, takes a selfie with his son, Hunter Fieri, prior to Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. drives as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker defends during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, front, drives as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon defends during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul chase down a loose ball during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dishes off as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. , right, and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, defend during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) defends during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
PHOENIX (AP) — In the opening minutes of Monday night's game, Chris Paul was bumped on his ailing right shoulder and grimaced for a second. His movements were a little tentative, his shots didn't look quite right.
Then — seemingly almost out of nowhere — the “Point God” was back.