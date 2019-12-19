Reed scores 19 to lift DePaul past Cleveland State 73-65

CLEVELAND (AP) — Paul Reed registered 19 points with 10 rebounds as DePaul beat Cleveland State 73-65 on Wednesday night.

Romeo Weems had 14 points for DePaul (11-1), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Charlie Moore added 12 points.

Cleveland State totaled 44 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Tre Gomillion had 15 points for the Vikings (4-8), who have now lost four straight games. Hugo Ferreira added 10 points.

DePaul plays Northwestern at home on Saturday. Cleveland State matches up against East Tennessee State on the road on Saturday.

