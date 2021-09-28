Red Sox wild card bid stalls with 4-2 loss to Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Ryan Mountcastle hit his 32nd home run to help the Baltimore Orioles rally past nemesis Chris Sale and the Red Sox 4-2 Tuesday night, extending their losing streak to four games and stalling Boston's bid to enhance its playoff position.

The Red Sox led 2-0 in the sixth before Mountcastle hit a two-run shot and Pedro Severino added an RBI single. A run-scoring single by Ryan McKenna made it 4-2 in the eighth, and Baltimore's shaky bullpen made the advantage stand up.

Boston started the day with a one-game advantage over Toronto for the second and final AL wild-card slot. The Red Sox had dropped a game behind the Yankees for the No. 1 spot after being swept by New York in a three-game weekend series at Fenway Park.

After a day off to regroup, Boston launched its final trip of the season with a matchup against the last-place Orioles. The Red Sox had won 12 of their last 13 games against Baltimore, and Sale's domination of the Orioles — 10-0 in his previous last 13 starts — made the matchup appear even more lopsided.

Kyle Schwarber put Boston up with his 32nd home run in the second inning, and Hunter Renfroe added a solo shot in the sixth.

Sale (5-1) coasted through five innings, but in the sixth Kelvin Gutiérrez beat out an infield hit and Mountcastle went deep to tie it. Austin Hays followed with a single to end Sale’s night before Severino delivered his go-ahead hit off Hansel Robles.

Sale gave up three runs and four hits, struck out six and walked two in his eighth start following elbow ligament replacement surgery. The lefty returned in August with a win over Baltimore and backed that up by beating the Orioles again on Sept. 17.

Activated from the injured list before the game, Baltimore starter Bruce Zimmermann allowed one run, two hits and two walks over four innings in his first appearance since June 13. The rookie originally was sidelined with left biceps tendinitis before spraining his right ankle during the rehabilitation process.

Marcos Diplán (2-0) pitched two innings, Joey Krehbel retired all six batters he faced and Cole Sulser worked the ninth for his eighth save. Baltimore has lost six games this season when holding a ninth-inning lead.

EVERYONE'S AN MVP

Asked to pick the most valuable player on the 2021 Red Sox, manager Alex Cora looked beyond the impressive numbers put up by Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Renfroe and several other offensive stars by diplomatically declining to pick one name from the bunch. “There are guys who are having monster seasons, but when you break it down everyone has contributed, and that’s why we’re in this position,” Cora said. “I don’t think it’s fair to say this guy or that guy. As a group, they’ve been amazing.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock (pectoral strain) threw around 60 pitches on the side Tuesday. “He felt good. Now we’ll see how he reacts today and tomorrow,” Cora said. Whitlock (8-4, 1.99 ERA) can come off the IL on Thursday, but Cora said that's likely not going to happen. ... Cora had no update on LHP Josh Taylor (lower back strain).

Orioles: OF Anthony Santander's injury-plagued season ended Tuesday when he was placed on the 10-day IL with a right knee sprain. “He's been banged up for a while now,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “It was a strange year for him in that he was never fully healthy. I give him a lot of credit for hanging in there.” Santander had 18 homers and 50 RBIs in 110 games. ... RHP Chris Ellis (right shoulder inflammation) was put on the 10-day IL.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-9, 3.88 ERA) starts Wednesday night, looking to rebound from a rocky start against the Yankees in which he allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings. Boston was 6-0 in his previous six starts.

Orioles: Rookie LHP Zac Lowther (1-2, 7.66) earned his first big league victory last week against Texas, but in two appearances against Boston he's surrendered a combined 10 runs in 5 2/3 innings.

