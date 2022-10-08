Red River romp: Ewers back as Texas shuts out Oklahoma 49-0 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Oct. 8, 2022
DALLAS (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in his return to the Texas lineup and the Longhorns handed Oklahoma its most-lopsided shutout loss ever, 49-0 on Saturday in the first meeting between the Red River rivals since 1998 with neither ranked.
Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns for the Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), who snapped a four-game losing streak in the series that dates to 1900 — a skid that began with the 2018 Big 12 championship game in the only of their 118 meetings outside the regular season. Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had two TD catches.
