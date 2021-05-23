Rays rally with 5 walks in 9th, top Jays for 10th win in row MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 5:32 p.m.
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Mike Brosseau drew consecutive bases-loaded walks with two outs in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for their 10th straight win, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Sunday.
The comeback win lifted Tampa Bay into a first-place tie with Boston in the AL East.