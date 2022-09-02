Rays beat Yankees 9-0 to move within 5 games in AL East MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2022 Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 11:43 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt, right, embraces teammate Jose Siri after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German, right, stands on the mound after giving up a home run to the Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt, back left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi reacts while batting against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, who was batting, leaves the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 New York Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi catches a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot slides safely into third base, beating the tag of New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, advancing on a single by Harold Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena stands in the dugout after scoring against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Scott Audette/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jeffrey Springs pitched neatly into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit two-run homer in the seventh, and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within five games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees with a 9-0 victory on Friday night.
It was the first of six games between the teams in a 10-day span as New York saw its once-commanding 15 1/2 game advantage continue to evaporate.