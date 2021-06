Frank Franklin II/AP

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays placed first baseman Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a left groin strain.

Tampa Bay made the move before the opener of a three-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Thursday, when Choi was held out of the lineup against the Yankees despite being 8 for 12 with three homers in his career against New York ace Gerrit Cole.