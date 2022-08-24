Ray takes no-hit try into 7th, Mariners beat Nationals

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray took a no-hit try into the seventh inning, Mitch Haniger and Eugenio Suárez both hit two-run homers and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Washington Nationals 4-2 Tuesday night.

Ray (10-8), last year’s AL Cy Young winner with Toronto, had issued just a pair of walks through six before surrendering a leadoff home run by rookie Joey Meneses in the seventh.

“A really well-pitched ballgame by Robbie Ray,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “I think you have to start there and that was the key to tonight’s game, no question about it.”

Ray exited after an infield single by Lane Thomas with one out, receiving a standing ovation. He struck seven and walked two.

In his last four outings, Ray has gone at least six innings each time, allowing six runs in that span and striking out 34.

“It felt like everything was working pretty good,” Ray said. “I felt like both fastballs – my two-seam and four-seam – were playing really well off each other.”

Paul Sewald gave up a run in the ninth while getting his 16th save.

Erick Fedde (5-8) made his first start since July 24 after recovering from shoulder inflammation and coming off the injured list. The right-hander allowed two runs, on Haniger’s homer, in five innings.

“I’m very pleased,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “We had him penciled in for about 80-85 pitches so he threw the ball well. … I thought today was a great outing for him coming off the IL.”

The Nationals haven’t had a starting pitcher credited with a win in 40 games, the longest drought in major league history.

Haniger has gotten a hit in 14 of 15 games since returning from the IL on Aug. 6. Suárez hit his 23rd homer in the seventh.

Meneses has been one of the lone bright spots for the struggling Nationals. The 30-year-old has six home runs in 18 games, and his double in the ninth raised his batting average to .329.

“Right now, he’s a big part of our future,” Martinez said.

SHIFT? NO PROBLEM

A notorious pull hitter for all of his career, designated hitter Carlos Santana tallied two hits, both to the left side of the field, including a rousing bunt hit over by third base in the first inning, recognizing the void space. His latter hit, a single into shallow left field in the bottom of the seventh was followed by Suárez’s homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: LF Sam Haggerty received an MRI, revealing an isolated deltoid strain. The Mariners will find out more about how he’s feeling in the next few days and will be available off the bench if needed, Servais said.

ROSTER MOVES

Nationals: C Riley Adams was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and placed in the starting lineup. Washington also designated RHP Tyler Clippard for assignment and optioned catcher Tres Barrera to Triple-A Rochester.

NEXT UP

Nationals: RHP Aníbal Sánchez (0-5, 6.43) had one of his best outings of the season in his last start, allowing one run over five innings against the Padres.

Mariners: Rookie RHP George Kirby (5-3, 3.47) takes the mound for the 18th time this season for Seattle. He struck out seven in an 11-7 win over the Angels last week.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports