Raveloson, Cabral score 1st MLS goals in LA Galaxy victory July 8, 2021 Updated: July 8, 2021 1:44 a.m.
1 of9 Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget (17) celebrates with midfielder Kevin Cabral (9) after Cabral scored a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer game against FC Dallas Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Carson, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget, center, controls the ball against FC Dallas midfielder Edwin Cerrillo, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Carson, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Los Angeles Galaxy forward Ethan Zubak (29) scores a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the LA Galaxy Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Carson, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 LA Galaxy celebrates a 3-1 win over FC Dallas after their MLS soccer game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Carson, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FC Dallas forward Franco Jara (29) shoots past LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo (2) during the second half of an MLS soccer game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Carson, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 LA Galaxy defender Nick DePuy (20) jumps up to kick the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game against the FC Dallas Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Carson, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rayan Raveloson and Kévin Cabral scored their first MLS goals and the LA Galaxy beat FC Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Raveloson headed home a corner kick by Víctor Vázquez to open the scoring in the 17th minute. The 21-year-old Cabral slipped a one-touch side-footer, off a brilliant pass by Sebastian Lletget, inside the post to make it 2-0 in the 27th.